Brokerages Expect Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $124.82 Million

Equities analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) will report $124.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $127.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $121.70 million. Proto Labs posted sales of $107.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full-year sales of $489.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $482.40 million to $497.32 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $535.42 million, with estimates ranging from $534.70 million to $536.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 5.61%.

PRLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 143.5% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 970,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,130,000 after purchasing an additional 572,208 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Proto Labs by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 673,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,815,000 after buying an additional 435,270 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 92.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,934,000 after acquiring an additional 245,548 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 6.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,086,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,540,000 after acquiring an additional 128,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the first quarter worth about $15,080,000.

Shares of PRLB opened at $74.06 on Friday. Proto Labs has a twelve month low of $67.19 and a twelve month high of $286.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.84.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

