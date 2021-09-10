Brokerages Expect New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s earnings. New Oriental Education & Technology Group posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover New Oriental Education & Technology Group.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

EDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. DBS Vickers lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EDU opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.77. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.84.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.