Brokerages Expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to post sales of $2.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $3.01 billion. Henry Schein reported sales of $2.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year sales of $11.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.64 billion to $12.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.89 billion to $12.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on HSIC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 88,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 8.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 76,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 21.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,473 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 30.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $83.45.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

