Brokerages Expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) will report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Five Below posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $6.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.86 million. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIVE. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.19.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter valued at $305,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 15.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the second quarter valued at about $8,243,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the second quarter valued at about $1,126,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $184.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.02. Five Below has a one year low of $123.45 and a one year high of $237.86.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

