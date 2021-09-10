Brokerages Expect Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) to Post -$0.75 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) to post ($0.75) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Atreca’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.78) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.71). Atreca posted earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atreca will report full year earnings of ($2.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($2.85). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.11). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Atreca.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03).

Several analysts recently commented on BCEL shares. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush cut their price target on Atreca from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Atreca from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Atreca by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Atreca by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in Atreca by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atreca by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Atreca by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

BCEL stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.15. The company had a trading volume of 395,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,397. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32. Atreca has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $20.29. The stock has a market cap of $226.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.06.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

