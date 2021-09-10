Brokerages Expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to Post -$1.51 EPS

Analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to report earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.27). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($2.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.81) to ($5.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.65) to ($1.69). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61). The business had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.67) EPS.

ALNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.33.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total transaction of $6,788,324.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,694,076.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,573,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,366,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,563 shares of company stock worth $23,030,536 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 300.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 19,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.36. 3,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,572. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $119.29 and a 12 month high of $209.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

Read More: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.