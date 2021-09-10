Brokerages Expect 3M (NYSE:MMM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.92 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect 3M (NYSE:MMM) to announce $8.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for 3M’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.01 billion. 3M posted sales of $8.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that 3M will report full year sales of $35.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.93 billion to $35.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $36.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.70 billion to $37.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.92.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total value of $640,501.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,132,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,163,394,000 after acquiring an additional 283,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,891,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,923,555,000 after buying an additional 265,185 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,307,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,042,349,000 after buying an additional 463,290 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in 3M by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,871,641,000 after purchasing an additional 781,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,880,917,000 after purchasing an additional 750,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.00. 122,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,139. The stock has a market cap of $106.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.99. 3M has a 12-month low of $156.13 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

