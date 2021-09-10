Brokerages Anticipate Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) to report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings. Retail Opportunity Investments also reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Retail Opportunity Investments.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 3.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,201,000 after acquiring an additional 768,527 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,583,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,185,000 after purchasing an additional 369,859 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,182,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,861,000 after buying an additional 107,959 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 17.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,327,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,812,000 after buying an additional 502,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,593,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,793,000 after buying an additional 224,889 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROIC stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.26. The stock had a trading volume of 47,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,296. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.34. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 41.90%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.