Brokerages Anticipate Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) will report earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fisker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fisker will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.90). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.45). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fisker.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fisker in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fisker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Fisker by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the second quarter worth $4,857,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 29.8% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 22.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,152,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,772,000 after purchasing an additional 586,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 16.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSR traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,000,349. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.21. Fisker has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $31.96. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

