Brokerages Anticipate Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Analysts expect Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) to report sales of $1.97 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arconic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.92 billion and the highest is $2.02 billion. Arconic reported sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arconic will report full year sales of $7.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $7.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.58 billion to $9.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arconic.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($4.36). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arconic in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

ARNC traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.78. The stock had a trading volume of 583,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,094. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 3.05. Arconic has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In other Arconic news, Director E Stanley Oneal acquired 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $499,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,697 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,267.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arconic by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,441,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arconic by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,612,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arconic by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,820,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,326,000 after purchasing an additional 20,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arconic by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,755,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,527,000 after purchasing an additional 173,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Arconic by 3,116.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,740,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

