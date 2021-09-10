Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of BNL stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.81. 991,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,770. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion and a PE ratio of 57.04.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 2.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNL. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $491,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $656,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $523,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

