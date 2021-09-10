Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) VP Vijay Mayadas Sells 1,735 Shares

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $296,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,933. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Vijay Mayadas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, Vijay Mayadas sold 1,093 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $185,176.06.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $170.73 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.77 and a fifty-two week high of $177.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.64%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.