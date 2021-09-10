BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 13,287 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 173,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,287 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in FirstService were worth $29,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,634,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,738,000 after acquiring an additional 251,525 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,623,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,542,000 after buying an additional 27,816 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,388,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,698,000 after buying an additional 146,149 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,879,000 after buying an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 417,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,859,000 after buying an additional 137,850 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FSV shares. TD Securities upped their price target on FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.83.

FSV stock opened at $187.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 72.70 and a beta of 0.92. FirstService Co. has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $191.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.65.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $831.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.20 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.71%. On average, research analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

