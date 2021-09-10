BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 10.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 164,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,888 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $34,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

NYSE UPS opened at $189.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.94 and a 200 day moving average of $192.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

