BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 43,240 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 43,240 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $27,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BMY opened at $63.58 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.28. The company has a market cap of $141.28 billion, a PE ratio of -28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

