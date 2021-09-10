BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 40,467 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $37,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,356,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,335,000 after buying an additional 92,201 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $96.00 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The stock has a market cap of $185.66 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.99 and a 200 day moving average of $103.59.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Several research firms have commented on CVX. TheStreet raised shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.70.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

