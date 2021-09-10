BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $26.47 Million Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 32,192 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $26,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,732,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,840 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,319,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,322,000 after acquiring an additional 307,477 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,198,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,929,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $740,026,000 after purchasing an additional 552,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,564,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $831,996,000 after purchasing an additional 170,899 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $129.41 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $130.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $88.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,983,442 shares of company stock valued at $180,515,254 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

