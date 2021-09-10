BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $24.71 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $24,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $4,327,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $922.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $531.39 and a fifty-two week high of $959.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $903.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $840.61. The company has a market cap of $140.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.85 EPS. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $953.31.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.