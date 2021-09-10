BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,511,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 294,177 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $29,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 1,841.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MFC shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.2233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.90%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

