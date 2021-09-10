BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 53,057 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,057 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.15% of Brown & Brown worth $22,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,730,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,319,000 after purchasing an additional 840,666 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,382,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,186,000 after acquiring an additional 28,247 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,426,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,062,000 after acquiring an additional 53,419 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,563,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,579,000 after acquiring an additional 40,633 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,373,000 after acquiring an additional 98,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

BRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of BRO opened at $58.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.79. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $59.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. Analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.