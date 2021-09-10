Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Declares $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Bristol-Myers Squibb has increased its dividend payment by 46.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.13. 10,015,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,537,334. The company has a market capitalization of $140.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.28.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMY. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

