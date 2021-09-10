Bp Plc Sells 745 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Bp Plc cut its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 160.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.69.

In other news, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $3,104,924.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total value of $2,417,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,850 shares of company stock worth $7,192,058. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $328.30 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.30 and a 12-month high of $337.43. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.04, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $323.54 and its 200-day moving average is $300.64.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

