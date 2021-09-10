Bp Plc Sells 3,819 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Bp Plc trimmed its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in State Street were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STT. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.46.

Shares of STT opened at $87.89 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $56.63 and a 12-month high of $94.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

