Bp Plc Reduces Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Bp Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Ball were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ball by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $95.46 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $102.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.47.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.94%.

In other Ball news, Director Michael J. Cave acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.71 per share, with a total value of $199,562.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,200 shares of company stock worth $736,472 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

