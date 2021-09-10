Bp Plc Has $543,000 Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Bp Plc lessened its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.63.

In other news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.62, for a total transaction of $986,007.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total value of $602,422.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,413,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,824,599 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $265.89 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.09 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.09 and a beta of 3.10.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. Research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

