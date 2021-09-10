BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.87.

BPMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jonestrading cut BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of BPMP stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $13.19. The company had a trading volume of 460,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,479. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average of $13.46. BP Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $15.77.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $29.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.11 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 134.24% and a return on equity of 65.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 89.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPMP. NBW Capital LLC increased its position in BP Midstream Partners by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 230,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 19,686 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in BP Midstream Partners by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 43,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in BP Midstream Partners by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 58,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in BP Midstream Partners by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.93% of the company’s stock.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

