Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) Stock Position Reduced by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Boston Omaha were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Boston Omaha by 285.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Boston Omaha during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Boston Omaha during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boston Omaha stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.65, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.42. Boston Omaha Co. has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $49.92.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.31. Boston Omaha had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 228.69%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Boston Omaha from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Boston Omaha Profile

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

