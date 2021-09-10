Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) & Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) and Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Bonterra Energy and Salzgitter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonterra Energy 94.05% -8.77% -2.66% Salzgitter 1.27% 3.76% 1.24%

0.2% of Bonterra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bonterra Energy and Salzgitter, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonterra Energy 1 3 1 0 2.00 Salzgitter 2 4 4 0 2.20

Bonterra Energy currently has a consensus price target of $3.30, indicating a potential downside of 9.18%. Given Bonterra Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bonterra Energy is more favorable than Salzgitter.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bonterra Energy and Salzgitter’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonterra Energy $90.81 million 1.35 -$229.09 million N/A N/A Salzgitter $8.10 billion 0.27 -$316.87 million ($0.59) -6.25

Bonterra Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Salzgitter.

Volatility & Risk

Bonterra Energy has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salzgitter has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions. The Plate/Section Steel unit manufactures plates. The Mannesmann unit offers a wide range of steel tubes and pipes. The Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. The Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. The company was founded on September 6, 1858 and is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany.

