BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) to Issue $0.75 Semi-Annual Dividend

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.754 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th.

BNPQY stock opened at $31.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.66. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $35.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.71.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 18.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BNP Paribas will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BNPQY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on BNP Paribas from €48.00 ($56.47) to €52.00 ($61.18) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BNP Paribas from €68.00 ($80.00) to €69.00 ($81.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC upgraded BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BNP Paribas to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.