BMO Capital Markets Lowers Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $69.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $89.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 98.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $20.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.80. The company had a trading volume of 212,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,478. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $28.37 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. As a group, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -7.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $410,062.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 875,837 shares in the company, valued at $57,463,665.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $259,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,490 shares in the company, valued at $876,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $1,194,708. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,933,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,979,000 after buying an additional 23,803 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 137,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.