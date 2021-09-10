B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Earns “Under Review” Rating from Shore Capital

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 625 ($8.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 568.33 ($7.43).

Shares of LON BME opened at GBX 584.40 ($7.64) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 561.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 555.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.23. The company has a market cap of £5.85 billion and a PE ratio of 13.69. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of GBX 450.50 ($5.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 612 ($8.00).

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

