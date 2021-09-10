BlueRiver Acquisition (NYSE:BLUA) Stock Price Up 0.1%

BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.69. Approximately 51,008 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 20,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venator Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in BlueRiver Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in BlueRiver Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $486,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlueRiver Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in BlueRiver Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in BlueRiver Acquisition by 2,233.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 233,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 223,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

Blueriver Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

