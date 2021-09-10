Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,477 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $7,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,311,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,221,000 after buying an additional 1,188,442 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 126.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,630,000 after buying an additional 528,154 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 421.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,608,000 after buying an additional 448,001 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,828,000 after buying an additional 261,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 97.4% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 379,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,613,000 after buying an additional 187,467 shares during the last quarter.

SCHB stock opened at $109.12 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $75.89 and a 1 year high of $109.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.19.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

