Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Sells 216 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,308 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $58.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.96. The stock has a market cap of $247.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,512 shares of company stock worth $3,986,402. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.62.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

