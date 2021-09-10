Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $85.01 and a one year high of $130.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.04.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXPD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.