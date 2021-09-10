Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Bancorp by 282.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Bancorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Bancorp by 13.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $222,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard H. Moore bought 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,507.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,044.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of First Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $40.38. 39 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,885. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $48.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.30.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $80.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.57 million. Research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

