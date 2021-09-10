Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Purchases 112 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.1% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in Tesla by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 815 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,627,000 after acquiring an additional 17,698 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 973 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Insurance CO bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $680,000. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $757.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,438,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 395.13, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $691.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $667.83. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.30 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $602.16.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $751,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,142,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $2,950,029.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,047,216.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,652 shares of company stock worth $64,733,947 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

