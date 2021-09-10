Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,511 shares during the quarter. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 95,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 214,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,745,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IAGG opened at $55.64 on Friday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.20.

