bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) will report ($2.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.31). bluebird bio reported earnings per share of ($2.94) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full year earnings of ($12.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.89) to ($11.60). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($9.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.00) to ($5.56). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,675.98% and a negative return on equity of 66.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on bluebird bio from $70.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.29.

NASDAQ BLUE traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.88. The stock had a trading volume of 845,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,015. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $17.14 and a 52-week high of $59.32. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 91.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 83,426 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 153.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 49,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 30,253 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 70.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,899,000 after purchasing an additional 283,517 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the second quarter worth about $2,303,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the second quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

