Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) President Sells $38,249.04 in Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $38,249.04. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 86,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,921.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Katharine A. Keenan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 30th, Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,916 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $61,139.56.

Shares of BXMT stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.37. The stock had a trading volume of 753,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,681. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.86. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at about $21,072,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 130.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,223,000 after buying an additional 369,422 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,935,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,498,000 after buying an additional 222,881 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 37.0% during the second quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 596,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,023,000 after buying an additional 161,237 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 117.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after buying an additional 157,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

