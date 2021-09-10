BitcoinPoS 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3,795.00 (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 10th. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000819 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. BitcoinPoS has a total market cap of $1.72 million and $3,795.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002734 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS (BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,917,981 coins and its circulating supply is 4,706,527 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

