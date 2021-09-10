Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $931,637.69 and approximately $13,467.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00017843 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $194.64 or 0.00428677 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001006 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000675 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

