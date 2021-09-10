Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BIRDF shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bird Construction from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

OTCMKTS BIRDF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.11. The stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.33. Bird Construction has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $8.23.

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

