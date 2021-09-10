BioPassport Token Tops 24-Hour Volume of $8.79 Million (BIOT)

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last week, BioPassport Token has traded 60% higher against the U.S. dollar. BioPassport Token has a total market capitalization of $19.31 million and $8.79 million worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BioPassport Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0374 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00058575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.83 or 0.00160445 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00014256 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000384 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00042761 BTC.

About BioPassport Token

BioPassport Token (BIOT) is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 516,482,722 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

