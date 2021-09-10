BioPassport Token (BIOT) Market Cap Tops $19.31 Million

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded up 17% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. BioPassport Token has a market cap of $19.31 million and approximately $8.79 million worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BioPassport Token has traded 60% higher against the dollar. One BioPassport Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0374 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00058575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.83 or 0.00160445 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00014256 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000384 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00042761 BTC.

BioPassport Token Profile

BioPassport Token is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 516,482,722 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

Buying and Selling BioPassport Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BioPassport Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BioPassport Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

