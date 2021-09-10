BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Earns “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $88.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $83.62 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.20.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $80.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $71.35 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.53.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 52.6% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 72.5% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.
