BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Earns “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $88.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $83.62 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.20.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $80.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $71.35 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.53.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $501.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.84 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. On average, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 52.6% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 72.5% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.