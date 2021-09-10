BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Sivik Global Healthcare LLC

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lessened its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,233,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,040 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 76.8% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,923 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $27,604,000. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3,039.3% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 375,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,382,000 after acquiring an additional 363,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $24,752,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

Shares of BMRN stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,547. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.40 and a 200-day moving average of $79.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.53. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.35 and a twelve month high of $92.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $501.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.84 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

