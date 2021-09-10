BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice Sells 11,461 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $602,733.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $601,702.50.

On Thursday, August 26th, Michael Rice sold 848 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $48,556.48.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $553,107.86.

On Thursday, August 5th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $554,368.57.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael Rice sold 11,464 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $529,063.60.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $530,415.08.

NASDAQ BLFS traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $52.87. The stock had a trading volume of 205,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,573. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.25. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $60.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 881.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 93.99 and a beta of 1.42.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

BLFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Northland Securities boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 44.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,896,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,425,000 after acquiring an additional 583,954 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,636,000 after purchasing an additional 590,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,915,000 after purchasing an additional 344,463 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $37,191,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,023,000 after purchasing an additional 219,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

