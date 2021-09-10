Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter worth $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter worth $32,000. Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in Biogen by 219.4% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter worth $40,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB opened at $300.15 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $338.09 and a 200-day moving average of $308.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIIB. UBS Group raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.68.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

