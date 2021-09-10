BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.23.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on BigCommerce from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $144,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 133,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $9,402,198.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 695,483 shares of company stock valued at $46,686,818 in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 217.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion and a PE ratio of -80.56. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $109.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.18.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

